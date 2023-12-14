Angular Software Developer – Gauteng Rivonia

Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an Angular Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

As a Software Developer II, you will be responsible for the development of various aspects of software products. This role is suited to those with experience in web application programming, database integration, and, website development. You will use your technical expertise to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers. You’ll also contribute towards project management and user documentation by writing product documentation and developing training materials as required.

Requirements

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework

Experience with collaboration tools, Jira and Confluence

Good understanding of requirements and a good working relationship with BA’s, Designers, Engineering Leads and Testers

Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies

Websites developed with the use of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and JQuery

Write code that is highly efficient and performant

Builds database structures using structured query language and database programming languages, such as MySQL and SQL

Translates database structures into dynamic data, which is delivered to the client application through an API

Experience in developing web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Knowledge of Firebase resources and SDK

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field required

4 years of experience as a software developer and/or programming language in one or more of the following: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred

Strong knowledge of front-end web development principles including JSX, ES6 syntax, component structure, and data binding with native UI building experience a plus

Experience with JavaScript MVC frameworks (AngularJS/MVC) preferred

3 years of experience in web development with a focus on AngularJS and RESTful APIs preferred

5 years of software development experience in the framework of web technologies and AngularJS or similar frameworks is a plus

Hands-on experience with MySQL and other databases like Oracle DB and DB2, SQL DBA Roles, Linux

3 years of experience in software development with a strong emphasis on JavaScript and AngularJS preferred

