Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an Angular Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
As a Software Developer II, you will be responsible for the development of various aspects of software products. This role is suited to those with experience in web application programming, database integration, and, website development. You will use your technical expertise to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers. You’ll also contribute towards project management and user documentation by writing product documentation and developing training materials as required.
Requirements
- Troubleshooting and Debugging
- Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework
- Experience with collaboration tools, Jira and Confluence
- Good understanding of requirements and a good working relationship with BA’s, Designers, Engineering Leads and Testers
- Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies
- Websites developed with the use of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and JQuery
- Write code that is highly efficient and performant
- Builds database structures using structured query language and database programming languages, such as MySQL and SQL
- Translates database structures into dynamic data, which is delivered to the client application through an API
- Experience in developing web applications using JavaScript, HTML, and CSS
- Knowledge of Firebase resources and SDK
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field required
- 4 years of experience as a software developer and/or programming language in one or more of the following: JavaScript, HTML, CSS, AngularJS, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] preferred
- Strong knowledge of front-end web development principles including JSX, ES6 syntax, component structure, and data binding with native UI building experience a plus
- Experience with JavaScript MVC frameworks (AngularJS/MVC) preferred
- 3 years of experience in web development with a focus on AngularJS and RESTful APIs preferred
- 5 years of software development experience in the framework of web technologies and AngularJS or similar frameworks is a plus
- Hands-on experience with MySQL and other databases like Oracle DB and DB2, SQL DBA Roles, Linux
- 3 years of experience in software development with a strong emphasis on JavaScript and AngularJS preferred
Apply now with your updated CV !!!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Javascript
- Oracle
- SQL
- AngularJS
- Linux
- REST
- React JS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years