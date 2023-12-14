Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Automation Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and executing automated tests to ensure the quality and reliability of our software products.

What you’ll do:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java (others are a bonus: JavaScript/ C#/ Python).

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium (others are a bonus: IntelliJ/

RobotFramework/ TestNG/ Appium/ Cypress).

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

