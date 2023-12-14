BI Specialist

Attention BI Technical Specialists! Are you a seasoned professional with a knack for InTune, SCCM, Productivo, Brewdat, SQL, and Azure?

Join our innovative 12-month project and be at the forefront of driving data-centric decisions and architecting cutting-edge solutions. This role offers a unique opportunity to utilize your diverse skill set in a dynamic environment, contributing to the optimization of systems and spearheading transformative change within a forward-thinking organization.

If you’re passionate about leveraging your expertise to revolutionize data systems and drive impactful outcomes, this project is the perfect platform for your career growth and professional development.

Business Intelligence Analysts transform data into insights that drive business value using data analytics, data visualization, and data modeling techniques and technologies. They turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Ensure that the latest version (and only latest version) of Productivo is installed on the identified employee’s machines

Work with Productivo and global teams to check upgrade schedules and ensure it’s executed for Africa

Track duplicate versions of Productivo and reduce % of duplicate installs

Track old versions of Productivo and reduce % of old installs

Manage the list of employees that we can capture data from (the list of employees that received comms)

Investigate and resolve issues with the Productivo application (wrong/duplicate version , etc.)

Track and manage that identified employees are sending their data to BrewDat

Report of data quality (e.g. % employees sending data in last 7/14/30/X days, % missing days, investigation status, etc.)

Spot checks on data quality (hours worked, in/out of office, etc.)

Investigate people not sending data and resolve (and track investigation status daily)

Prototype and test new technologies (e.g. mobile tracking, MS Viva, etc.)

Work with the Global COE Team to resolve issues at device level

Creating and modifying PowerBI reporting

Form part of daily scrums on progress indicators

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Relevant Bachelor’s degree

Relevant certifications

Microsoft Azure / AD

Scripting Knowledge (Able to look at a script and understand the technical deployment detail)

Strong SCCM skills

Strong Intune Skills

Power BI (Analysis and Reporting)

SQL

End user experience (Needs to deal with end user if troubleshooting leads to device level)

Desired Skills:

azure

ad

active directory

sccm

intune

SQL

power BI

productivo

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position