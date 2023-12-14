Data Analyst at Columbus Consulting – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Dec 14, 2023

Our client seeks a highly motivated and skilled Data Analyst with GIS experience to join their team for a long contract. The ideal candidate will support data management, conduct spatial analysis, and provide information system support. The role involves tasks such as data pre-processing, database administration, research, spatial interpretation, and system development within agreed service levels.

Key Responsibilities:
Data Management and Database Administration:

  • Establishing data requirements through consultations and developing data definitions.
  • Pre-processing structured and unstructured technical and alphanumeric data.
  • Utilizing Excel for data preparation, extraction of dashboards, and reporting information.
  • Using GIS software (ArcGIS, QGIS) to integrate spatial and non-spatial data.
  • Documenting metadata, developing metadata reports, and maintaining/enhancing data sets.

Research, Spatial Analysis, and Interpretation:

  • Responding to department queries and communicating various solutions.
  • Conducting independent analyses using research methodologies on project data.
  • Analyzing deeds registry, municipal reports, and TRP-related data for spatial targeting.
  • Analyzing large datasets to discover trends, outliers, and patterns.
  • Developing scenarios based on current data to predict future trends/deliverables.

Information System Support and Development:

  • Assisting in data systems review, maintenance, and technical support.
  • Adherence to departmental standards, procedures, and protocols.
  • Designing and developing customized dashboards based on requirements.

Requirements:

  • GIS skills for planning environment decision-making.
  • Ability in manual and automated geographic information processing tasks.
  • Knowledge of SQL, Python, Java, ArcObjects, Geoserver, and/or C++.
  • Understanding of geographic concepts and spatial reference in a planning environment.
  • Strong problem-solving skills, mathematical acumen, and ability to work under time constraints.
  • Awareness of trends in GIS, remote sensing, data science, and urban planning.
  • Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
  • Working knowledge of Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and Visio.
  • Qualification in Geo-informatics, GIS, Information Science, Geography, or related fields.
  • Advanced knowledge of GIS software such as ArcGIS and QGIS.
  • Excellent multitasking, time management, troubleshooting, and project management skills.
  • Valid driver’s license.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analyst
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Java
  • ArcObjects
  • Geoserver
  • C++
  • ArcGIS
  • QGIS
  • Tableau
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Visio
  • GIS skills
  • Geo-informatics
  • GIS
  • Information Science
  • Geography

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position