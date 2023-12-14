Data Analyst at Columbus Consulting – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client seeks a highly motivated and skilled Data Analyst with GIS experience to join their team for a long contract. The ideal candidate will support data management, conduct spatial analysis, and provide information system support. The role involves tasks such as data pre-processing, database administration, research, spatial interpretation, and system development within agreed service levels.
Key Responsibilities:
Data Management and Database Administration:
- Establishing data requirements through consultations and developing data definitions.
- Pre-processing structured and unstructured technical and alphanumeric data.
- Utilizing Excel for data preparation, extraction of dashboards, and reporting information.
- Using GIS software (ArcGIS, QGIS) to integrate spatial and non-spatial data.
- Documenting metadata, developing metadata reports, and maintaining/enhancing data sets.
Research, Spatial Analysis, and Interpretation:
- Responding to department queries and communicating various solutions.
- Conducting independent analyses using research methodologies on project data.
- Analyzing deeds registry, municipal reports, and TRP-related data for spatial targeting.
- Analyzing large datasets to discover trends, outliers, and patterns.
- Developing scenarios based on current data to predict future trends/deliverables.
Information System Support and Development:
- Assisting in data systems review, maintenance, and technical support.
- Adherence to departmental standards, procedures, and protocols.
- Designing and developing customized dashboards based on requirements.
Requirements:
- GIS skills for planning environment decision-making.
- Ability in manual and automated geographic information processing tasks.
- Knowledge of SQL, Python, Java, ArcObjects, Geoserver, and/or C++.
- Understanding of geographic concepts and spatial reference in a planning environment.
- Strong problem-solving skills, mathematical acumen, and ability to work under time constraints.
- Awareness of trends in GIS, remote sensing, data science, and urban planning.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
- Working knowledge of Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and Visio.
- Qualification in Geo-informatics, GIS, Information Science, Geography, or related fields.
- Advanced knowledge of GIS software such as ArcGIS and QGIS.
- Excellent multitasking, time management, troubleshooting, and project management skills.
- Valid driver’s license.
