Data Analyst at Columbus Consulting

Our client seeks a highly motivated and skilled Data Analyst with GIS experience to join their team for a long contract. The ideal candidate will support data management, conduct spatial analysis, and provide information system support. The role involves tasks such as data pre-processing, database administration, research, spatial interpretation, and system development within agreed service levels.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Management and Database Administration:

Establishing data requirements through consultations and developing data definitions.

Pre-processing structured and unstructured technical and alphanumeric data.

Utilizing Excel for data preparation, extraction of dashboards, and reporting information.

Using GIS software (ArcGIS, QGIS) to integrate spatial and non-spatial data.

Documenting metadata, developing metadata reports, and maintaining/enhancing data sets.

Research, Spatial Analysis, and Interpretation:

Responding to department queries and communicating various solutions.

Conducting independent analyses using research methodologies on project data.

Analyzing deeds registry, municipal reports, and TRP-related data for spatial targeting.

Analyzing large datasets to discover trends, outliers, and patterns.

Developing scenarios based on current data to predict future trends/deliverables.

Information System Support and Development:

Assisting in data systems review, maintenance, and technical support.

Adherence to departmental standards, procedures, and protocols.

Designing and developing customized dashboards based on requirements.

Requirements:

GIS skills for planning environment decision-making.

Ability in manual and automated geographic information processing tasks.

Knowledge of SQL, Python, Java, ArcObjects, Geoserver, and/or C++.

Understanding of geographic concepts and spatial reference in a planning environment.

Strong problem-solving skills, mathematical acumen, and ability to work under time constraints.

Awareness of trends in GIS, remote sensing, data science, and urban planning.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel.

Working knowledge of Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, and Visio.

Qualification in Geo-informatics, GIS, Information Science, Geography, or related fields.

Advanced knowledge of GIS software such as ArcGIS and QGIS.

Excellent multitasking, time management, troubleshooting, and project management skills.

Valid driver’s license.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

SQL

Python

Java

ArcObjects

Geoserver

C++

ArcGIS

QGIS

Tableau

Microsoft Power BI

Visio

GIS skills

Geo-informatics

GIS

Information Science

Geography

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position