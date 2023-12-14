Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you tired of being invisible to the rest of your team? Do you want to work in a company that appreciates your work and gives you feedback on it ?!

We are looking forward to seeing your application for this Data Analyst role.

Requirements:

Data collection, data integration, data modeling, data presentation, and data analytics

Analyzes data and makes sense of the information

Creates, updates, and supports data structures and relationships.

Stands up for data quality ensuring that the data is accurate and ready for use.

Ensures that all relevant data is properly tagged and structured to support the successful implementation of the project.

Performs data analysis tasks.

The “technical data analyst” skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between the source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

Experience, Knowledge, and Understanding of:

Data warehousing concepts are advantageous.

Data Profiling is essential

Government knowledge experience beneficial

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or a related field required

Must have an analytical mindset, be able to communicate effectively with others, and strong attention to detail.

5+ years of experience as a Data Analyst.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex information for business purposes.

Desired Skills:

data warehousing

data governance

Data Analysis

Government

