Data Scientist

Opportunity to add great input to a leading Data Science Team

R90 000 – R100 000

A financial institution, strives to provide innovative credit solutions, is looking for a professional data scientist

Minimum Requirements:

Master’s or Ph.D. degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Statistics, or related fields

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.

Experience in managing and using large data sets

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Desired Skills:

Data Scientist

Ph.D. degree in Computer Science

SQL

