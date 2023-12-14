Datawarehouse Developer – Remote Remote

Datawarehouse Developer

R900 000 – R1 100 000

Top National Data Consultancy is looking for a Datawarehouse Developer to join their growing team. A remote opportunity with great perks and bonuses.

Main Purpose of the job:

To Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.

Requirements gathering – through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

Minimum Education Requirements:

A relevant ICT degree or equivalent qualification

Requirements gathering – minimum five (6) year experience

Project management – minimum five (6) year experience

Technical writing – minimum five (6) year experience

Database design and implementation – minimum five (6) year experience

SQL development – minimum five (6) year experience in developing data solutions on MSSQL platform

Reporting and dashboarding – minimum five (6)) year experience developing reports and dashboard using PowerBI, SRSS and MSSQL

Data quality assurance – minimum five (6) year experience

Data management – minimum three (3) year experience

Data migrations – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Warehousing – minimum three (3) year experience

Data modelling – minimum three (3) year experience

Data Governance – minimum two (2) year experience

Requirements gathering – minimum two (2) years’ experience in gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions

Desired Skills:

Datawarehouse Developer

Project management

Technical writing

