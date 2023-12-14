Desktop Engineer I

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are looking for a motivated and technically adept Desktop Engineer I to join our IT support team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in providing desktop support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a seamless end-user experience.

What you’ll do:

General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.

Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to support client contract objectives.

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives.

Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality.

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines.

Frequent and appropriate communication with users’ resolution progress of incidents and requests.

Your Expertise:

5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and end-user Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Network Support would be advantageous.

Qualifications Required:

National Senior Certificate/ Equivalent

A+ N+

MCDST

MCSE

Hardware Certifications are advantageous

ITIL advantageous

Customer support soft skills

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Work Environment: Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment. Client to provide all the safety/ access equipment.

Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment. Client to provide all the safety/ access equipment. Physical Demands: Assist with moving IT equipment.

Travel: Travelling will be required between the two accounts.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

