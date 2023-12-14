Desktop Engineer I

Dec 14, 2023

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are looking for a motivated and technically adept Desktop Engineer I to join our IT support team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in providing desktop support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a seamless end-user experience.

What you’ll do:

  • General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.

  • Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.

  • Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to support client contract objectives.

  • Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.

  • Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives.

  • Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.

  • Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality.

  • Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines.

  • Frequent and appropriate communication with users’ resolution progress of incidents and requests.

Your Expertise:

  • 5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and end-user Support

  • Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

  • Network Support would be advantageous.

Qualifications Required:

  • National Senior Certificate/ Equivalent

  • A+ N+

  • MCDST

  • MCSE

  • Hardware Certifications are advantageous

  • ITIL advantageous

  • Customer support soft skills

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Work Environment: Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment. Client to provide all the safety/ access equipment.

  • Physical Demands: Assist with moving IT equipment.

  • Travel: Travelling will be required between the two accounts.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

