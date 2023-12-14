Desktop Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job. We are looking for a motivated and technically adept Desktop Engineer I to join our IT support team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in providing desktop support, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring a seamless end-user experience.
What you’ll do:
- General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS, and boardroom equipment.
- Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.
- Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements, and KPIs to support client contract objectives.
- Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.
- Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives.
- Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.
- Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality.
- Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines.
- Frequent and appropriate communication with users’ resolution progress of incidents and requests.
Your Expertise:
- 5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and end-user Support
- Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist
- Network Support would be advantageous.
Qualifications Required:
- National Senior Certificate/ Equivalent
- A+ N+
- MCDST
- MCSE
- Hardware Certifications are advantageous
- ITIL advantageous
- Customer support soft skills
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Work Environment: Work on-site in a quality-controlled environment. Client to provide all the safety/ access equipment.
- Physical Demands: Assist with moving IT equipment.
- Travel: Travelling will be required between the two accounts.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery