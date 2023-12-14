N3 toll plazas go contactless

FNB, in partnership with Visa and N3 Toll Concession (RF) (N3TC), are introducing a contactless card payments at toll plazas on the N3 Toll Route.

Toll plazas will be equipped with card acceptance devices that will help to reduce time spent at the toll booth and enhance interventions aimed at combatting fraud and non-payment.

The solution is currently available in select lanes on the N3 Toll Route, between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thokozani Dlamini, CEO of FNB Merchant Services, says: “Our custom-made payment solution gives both the merchant and consumers peace of mind at the toll booth as all card transactions are authorised online.”

Dlamini says contactless payments continue to be popular among consumers, with more than 50% of card payments made by FNB customers being contactless. Preference for chip and pin payments, where the customer inserts their card into the point-of-sale device, continues to decline.

“Contactless payments are more convenient and secure. They provide a higher level of security, as they use short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional ‘contact’-driven payment methods,” says Dlamini.

The contactless payment solution was co-created and implemented by FNB, N3TC, and VeriFone and is selectively available at the De Hoek, Wilge Tugela, and Mooi plazas.