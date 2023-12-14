Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Do you want to Work from Home and beat the rush hour traffic?
We have an excellent long-term contract for the perfect Full Stack Developer with the following skills, including design, architecture, implementation and testing. You should have an excellent understanding of object oriented programming using C# or similar languages
You will be required to have the following:
Candidate Requirements
- .NET and. NETCore development using C#, MVC, HTML, [URL Removed]
- Database management and administration
- Entity Framework
- Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code
- Android mobile development with Xamarin and XAML
- Source/Version control
- Solid principles
- Agile mythology
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Electrical Engineering or Computer Science or related field required.
- 6-10 years of professional experience.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience developing software systems and web applications.
Experience working in a distributed environment is preferred; large scale distributed systems development experience preferred.
Our Client is a top consulting company focusing on the South African and International market. Our company offerrs the consultant brand-new state of art technology as it is developed.
Send me your updated CV and we can talk about how we can get you in touch.
