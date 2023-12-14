Industrial printer shipments decline

Global shipments of industrial printers declined 2.4% year over year in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker.

However, the market contraction appears to be slowing as 3Q23 shipments were down 1,2% compared to the previous quarter (2Q23).

“The third quarter saw a real mix of activity,” says Tim Greene, research director, Hardcopy Solutions at IDC.

We had softness in the direct-to-garment market, which offset growth in the direct-to-shape, industrial textile, and label & packaging markets,” he says. “Geographically, a slowdown in Western Europe and Latin America offset strong numbers in North America and the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) region this quarter.”

Worldwide industrial segment highlights for Q3 2023 include:

* Large format digital printer shipments declined 1,1% on a worldwide basis compared to Q2 2023.

* Direct-to-garment (DTG) printer shipments fell by almost 20% compared to the previous quarter.

* Direct-to-shape printer shipments grew 4,5% compared to Q2 2023.

* Shipments in the industrial textile segment grew 17% sequentially in the quarter.

* Industrial digital label & packaging printer shipments grew by 2% compared to Q2 2023.

North America saw total shipment growth of 4% in Q3 2023; Central & Eastern Europe had the highest regional growth rate with shipments up by 14%; shipments in China declined slightly (2,9%) after a very strong Q2; and Western Europe saw shipment decline of 11,3% in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23.

Worldwide Industrial Printer Shipments and Shipment Value Share and Sequential Growth, Q3 2023 Product Category 3Q23 Share of Shipments 3Q23/2Q23 Shipment Growth 3Q23 Share of Shipment Value 3Q23/2Q23 Shipment Value Growth Direct to Garment 1.3% -19.8% 3.1% -15.6% Direct to Shape 1.4% +4.5% 3.0% +4.5% Industrial Textile 0.7% +17.1% 7.3% +34.3% Label & Packaging 0.3% +2.1% 14.8% +4.4% Large Format 96.4% -1.1 71.7% -0.5% Total 100% -1.2% 100% +1.7% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker, December 2023