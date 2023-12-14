Intermediate Front End Developer

- Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.
- Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.
- Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or matric and at least 3 years relevant experience as a front-end developer as part of a team in a software development team.
- Keen interest to continue to be a Front-End developer and deepen knowledge and skill.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.
- A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML. Skills and Knowledge requirements
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and collaborate on a common design model.
- Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
- Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
- Angular 10 and newer
- JavaScript/TypeScript o NodeJS
- HTML5 o CSS o NGRX
- REST framework and JSON
- Maven o Experience in web architecture and frameworks o Experience with an application server (Tomcat, WebSphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)
- SQL and experience with a relational e (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)
- Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases.
- Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- Bootstrap o Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
- JAXB, XML Schema o Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable
Desired Skills:
- • Keen to learn
- • Finisher
- • Strong attention to detail