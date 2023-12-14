Intermediate Java Developer – Remote Remote

Intermediate Java Developer

R50 000 – R60 000

Our client, a leader in the Finance and Payment solutions company is looking for an Intermediate Java Developer to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.

3 years Java systems development experience

Java EE knowledge and experience

Experience with SOAP and REST services

Unit testing and mocking frameworks

JIRA, Confluence, Git with Bitbucket Code versioning.

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Preferred

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).

Angular Framework

Spring Framework

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

JMS, Tibco EMS experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development.

Understanding of designing dependencies in AWS.

JUnit with unit and integration tests

Strong technical skills in Java (Spring Boot, Hibernate), AWS microservices, Oracle, Postgress.

JBoss & Tomcat Experience.

Splunk, Dynatrace, Kibana experience.

Web Security experience.

SOAP, REST (XML/JSON), XSLT, Web Services experience.

Advantageous

Honours degree

DevOps/Continuous integration

Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

