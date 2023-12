iOS (Swift) Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you sick of the long hours, low pay and micro management? Are you looking for a new job where you can work at your own pace with a great team in an environment that values quality above all else? My client is looking to add an iOS (Swift) Developer to their team!

You will be working on the development of a new product for our client. You’ll work with the rest of the iOS team to design and develop a mobile app that is user-friendly, intuitive and powerful.

Requirements:

Use established software engineering practices to plan, design, code, document, test, release, and monitor progress

Participate in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including requirements analysis, development, testing, and deployment

Research, analyze, design, and create data structures and algorithms that are efficient and accessible for client Design, build and improve applications for iPhone and iPad using Swift

Test and debug your code using Instruments and UI Testing frameworks

Integrates with backend systems and web services to facilitate complete product functionality

Updates, refactors, and maintains code and applications throughout the life of the project

Building custom controllers and UIView subclasses to support iOS applications

Handling the entire life cycle of an app, including software development, testing, bug fixing, and debugging

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field required

Minimum of 5 years experience developing software for iOS (Swift) platforms with strong background in Objective C and/or Cocoa development and experience with network protocols such as HTTP, SSL, REST, and/or JSON

Current iOS developer certification is a plus

5 years of experience developing iOS apps, with a focus on development and design using Swift language preferred

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Explore new technologies

Desired Skills:

Objective C

Cocoa development

HTTP

SSL

REST

JSON

Swift

SAFe

Testing

bug fixing

debugging

