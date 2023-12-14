IP Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 14, 2023

  • Understanding of IT background in Telco/ISP environment.
  • Understanding in depth of Network, Network infrastructure, IP flow and Protocols.
  • Obtain and clarify requirements from internal and external customers.
  • Effectively Handling of queries and escalations from customer.
  • Maintains service and quality levels according to customer’s business standards, processes and procedures.
  • Understanding of multiple technologies while implementing Network -IP, Voice, SDH and MW.
  • Hands-On-Experience of Cisco Switches & Routers: -[Phone Number Removed];, ASR-920, Cisco 9600, Cisco IOS-3400 Switch, IOS-XE- ASR 920, IOS-XR-ASR 9 k.
  • Hands-On-Experience of Juniper devices: – ?QFX/MX/ACX/PTX Series Router & Switches.
  • Understanding of Switching technologies: – CEF, VLAN, VTP, STP, RSTP, MSTP, ETHER Channel, HSRP.
  • Responsible for timely resolution of customer tickets for Link down, Bandwidth issue, Packet drops, Latency etc.
  • Experience to work on cutting edge technology, for instance: MPLS, VPN.
  • Troubleshooting of Static routing, EBGP, IBGP, OSPF, MPLS, IS-IS as PE-CE routing protocol for the client.
  • Profound knowledge of networking concepts pertaining to LAN, WAN and Networking in multi-platform environments, operations and support functions, BGP, MPLS.
  • Understanding of MPLS/SD-WAN Migration and strictly adhere to SLAs for migration downtime.
  • Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment.
  • Willingness to work in nights shifts or support 24 x 7 Coverage as per the Business requirement.
  • Documents Standard Operating procedures and processes relating to customer’s business operations.
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal.
  • Develops and maintains a professional working relationship with the customer.
  • Escalation:
  • Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support.

Escalate the process to management level if not attended to within the set timeframe

Desired Skills:

  • o
  • Understanding TCP/IP
  • OSI Model
  • Network infrastructure
  • IP flow and Protocols
  • Routing Protocols
  • Wireless Configuration
  • Switching and Routing. o
  • Routing Protocols (IS-IS
  • BGP OSPF) o
  • Network Security (Firewalls). o
  • Transmission Technology (DWDM
  • SDH). o
  • Understanding of VOIP and Mobile Network Fundamentals. o
  • Mathematic Modelling. o
  • Network Management Systems. o
  • Office Computer Software.

