IP Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Understanding of IT background in Telco/ISP environment.

Understanding in depth of Network, Network infrastructure, IP flow and Protocols.

Obtain and clarify requirements from internal and external customers.

Effectively Handling of queries and escalations from customer.

Maintains service and quality levels according to customer’s business standards, processes and procedures.

Understanding of multiple technologies while implementing Network -IP, Voice, SDH and MW.

Hands-On-Experience of Cisco Switches & Routers: -[Phone Number Removed];, ASR-920, Cisco 9600, Cisco IOS-3400 Switch, IOS-XE- ASR 920, IOS-XR-ASR 9 k.

Hands-On-Experience of Juniper devices: – ?QFX/MX/ACX/PTX Series Router & Switches.

Understanding of Switching technologies: – CEF, VLAN, VTP, STP, RSTP, MSTP, ETHER Channel, HSRP.

Responsible for timely resolution of customer tickets for Link down, Bandwidth issue, Packet drops, Latency etc.

Experience to work on cutting edge technology, for instance: MPLS, VPN.

Troubleshooting of Static routing, EBGP, IBGP, OSPF, MPLS, IS-IS as PE-CE routing protocol for the client.

Profound knowledge of networking concepts pertaining to LAN, WAN and Networking in multi-platform environments, operations and support functions, BGP, MPLS.

Understanding of MPLS/SD-WAN Migration and strictly adhere to SLAs for migration downtime.

Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment.

Willingness to work in nights shifts or support 24 x 7 Coverage as per the Business requirement.

Documents Standard Operating procedures and processes relating to customer’s business operations.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal.

Develops and maintains a professional working relationship with the customer.

Escalation:

Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support.

Escalate the process to management level if not attended to within the set timeframe

Desired Skills:

o

Understanding TCP/IP

OSI Model

Network infrastructure

IP flow and Protocols

Routing Protocols

Wireless Configuration

Switching and Routing. o

Routing Protocols (IS-IS

BGP OSPF) o

Network Security (Firewalls). o

Transmission Technology (DWDM

SDH). o

Understanding of VOIP and Mobile Network Fundamentals. o

Mathematic Modelling. o

Network Management Systems. o

Office Computer Software.

