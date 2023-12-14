IP Network Engineer

- Understanding of IT background in Telco/ISP environment.
- Understanding in depth of Network, Network infrastructure, IP flow and Protocols.
- Obtain and clarify requirements from internal and external customers.
- Effectively Handling of queries and escalations from customer.
- Maintains service and quality levels according to customer’s business standards, processes and procedures.
- Understanding of multiple technologies while implementing Network -IP, Voice, SDH and MW.
- Hands-On-Experience of Cisco Switches & Routers: -[Phone Number Removed];, ASR-920, Cisco 9600, Cisco IOS-3400 Switch, IOS-XE- ASR 920, IOS-XR-ASR 9 k.
- Hands-On-Experience of Juniper devices: – ?QFX/MX/ACX/PTX Series Router & Switches.
- Understanding of Switching technologies: – CEF, VLAN, VTP, STP, RSTP, MSTP, ETHER Channel, HSRP.
- Responsible for timely resolution of customer tickets for Link down, Bandwidth issue, Packet drops, Latency etc.
- Experience to work on cutting edge technology, for instance: MPLS, VPN.
- Troubleshooting of Static routing, EBGP, IBGP, OSPF, MPLS, IS-IS as PE-CE routing protocol for the client.
- Profound knowledge of networking concepts pertaining to LAN, WAN and Networking in multi-platform environments, operations and support functions, BGP, MPLS.
- Understanding of MPLS/SD-WAN Migration and strictly adhere to SLAs for migration downtime.
- Maturity to handle ambiguity and adaptive to dynamic environment.
- Willingness to work in nights shifts or support 24 x 7 Coverage as per the Business requirement.
- Documents Standard Operating procedures and processes relating to customer’s business operations.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal.
- Develops and maintains a professional working relationship with the customer.
- Escalation:
- Escalate, if needed, unresolved problems to a higher level of support.
Escalate the process to management level if not attended to within the set timeframe
Desired Skills:
- Understanding TCP/IP
- OSI Model
- Network infrastructure
- IP flow and Protocols
- Routing Protocols
- Wireless Configuration
Switching and Routing.
- Routing Protocols (IS-IS
BGP OSPF)
Network Security (Firewalls).
- Transmission Technology (DWDM
SDH).
Understanding of VOIP and Mobile Network Fundamentals.
Mathematic Modelling.
Network Management Systems.
Office Computer Software.