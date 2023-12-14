Java Developer

Dec 14, 2023

New year .. new beginnings! An amazing opportunity to join a game changer of a Company with global reach and exciting tech to boot!!!

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse Software Engineers and play a key role in the design, development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

The following criteria applies:

  • You must be living in South Africa
  • SA Citizen
  • 5+ years production experience with Java in highly scalable environments
  • Microservices
  • Docker and Kubernetes
  • Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React
  • Cloud technologies: AWS/Azure
  • DevOps
  • Experience with Test Driven Development
  • SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB

Desired Skills:

  • Fullstack Java Developer
  • Java 11
  • Microservices
  • Mongodb

