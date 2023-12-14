Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

New year .. new beginnings! An amazing opportunity to join a game changer of a Company with global reach and exciting tech to boot!!!

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse Software Engineers and play a key role in the design, development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

The following criteria applies:

You must be living in South Africa

SA Citizen

5+ years production experience with Java in highly scalable environments

Microservices

Docker and Kubernetes

Working knowledge of any of the following: Angular 2 +or React

Cloud technologies: AWS/Azure

DevOps

Experience with Test Driven Development

SQL and Postgres SQL and MongoDB

Desired Skills:

Fullstack Java Developer

Java 11

Microservices

Mongodb

Learn more/Apply for this position