.NET Developer – Western Cape Century City

Qualifications and Candidate Experience Required
- Net Core experience (Windows, Mac, Linux)
- Good understanding agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies.
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# and .NET framework
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Experience with Web APIs and Micro Service architectures
- Background and experience required:
- Min 5-8 years development experience
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- OOP
- Kakfa
- C#
- Entity
- Azure
- Web application development
- ASP.NET
- NET Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years