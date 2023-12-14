Network Engineer – Remote Remote

Network Engineer

A great opportunity for a Senior Engineer

R50 000 – R80 000

A prestigious Networking company is looking for a Senior Network Engineer that can apply their knowledge across their full portfolio. In this role, you should have excellent problem-solving skills and thorough knowledge of network administration and architecture

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology, or Electrical Engineering preferred.

10 years’ experience preferably with an Industrial Control Systems focus.

Cisco CCNA or CCNP certification

CRISC, CISSO Certification an advantage

Design and implementation of business solutions using common network equipment (Switches, Router, Firewalls, Wireless Access Points).

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

Cisco CCNA

CCNP

