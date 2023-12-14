Network Security Engineer

Are you looking to advance your career in the dynamic world of cybersecurity? We have an exciting opportunity in beautiful Cape Town!

Join our team in a CCNP Security Certified hybrid role and take your expertise to new heights. In this position, you’ll blend remote and on-site work while tackling complex security challenges, all against the stunning backdrop of Table Mountain.

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in the field of cybersecurity while enjoying the vibrant culture of Cape Town.

The ideal candidate would need the following key skills:

3 Years Policy Configuration, integration, Deployment Management and troubleshooting of:

Cisco FirepowerNext generation Intrusion prevention Systems and

ASA

Cisco Web and Conference

Cisco Identify Service Engine

Desired Skills:

CCNP

Security

FirePower

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

