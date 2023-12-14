Network Security Engineer

Are you looking to advance your career in the dynamic world of cybersecurity? We have an exciting opportunity in beautiful Cape Town!
Join our team in a CCNP Security Certified hybrid role and take your expertise to new heights. In this position, you’ll blend remote and on-site work while tackling complex security challenges, all against the stunning backdrop of Table Mountain.
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference in the field of cybersecurity while enjoying the vibrant culture of Cape Town.
The ideal candidate would need the following key skills:
- 3 Years Policy Configuration, integration, Deployment Management and troubleshooting of:
- Cisco FirepowerNext generation Intrusion prevention Systems and
- ASA
- Cisco Web and Conference
- Cisco Identify Service Engine
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- Security
- FirePower
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate