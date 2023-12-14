ORACLE DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR (24 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Advert Summary

The purpose of this role is to support the delivery of the Database & ERP Application Administrator function in line with the organisational mandate, strategies and business operationsIn the capacity of a Database Administrator (DBA), the incumbent will assume a vital role in overseeing and upkeeping an organization’s database systems.

Minimum Requirements

G: GENERAL REQUIREMENTSMinimum requirementFormal EducationThis position requires a minimum qualification of IT National Diploma or equivalent (NQF level 6) and/ or Oracle Certification (OCA or OCP)ExperienceMinimum 3 years’ experience in Oracle DBA

Strong knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS) on Microsoft platform.

Excellent analytical skills, the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.Added advantage:

Knowledge of MSSQL will serve as an advantage.

knowledge of Oracle PeopleSoft PeopleTools will serve as an advantage.

DevOps and Cloud Database Computing experience will serve as an advantage.H: PERFORMANCE AGREEMENTThe performance agreement of the incumbent, which attributes specific targets to the above mentioned outputs would be developed and agreed separately in line with this Job Description.

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s)Strategic Function Support the implementation of the business unit balance score card projects and initiatives.Product Management In the capacity of a Database Administrator (DBA), the incumbent will assume a vital role in overseeing and upkeeping an organization’s database systems.

The duty will involve ensuring the proper maintenance of the Oracle Database Instances and databases within the Auditor General of South Africa. The incumbent will be responsible to:

Install, configure, set up and manage oracle database instances.

Manage database objects and optimize schema for performance.

User and Security Management: Create and manage user accounts and permissions, enforce security policies and respond to incidents.

Perform Database refresher PROD to QA environment (QA, DEV etc…)

Database Administration for Oracle versions 12C, 19C, and later.

Backup and Recovery Planning: Develop and execute backup and recovery strategies and plan for high availability and disaster recovery.

Performance Monitoring and Tuning: Monitor and optimize database performance, tune SQL queries for efficiency.

Patch and Upgrade Management: Apply patches and updates, plan and execute version upgrades.

Data Migration and Loading: Manage data migration between databases, load and unload data using tools like Oracle Data Pump.

Performance Monitoring: Set up and configure database monitoring tools to proactively identify performance issues or anomalies.

Automation and Scripting: Develop scripts for task automation.

Capacity Planning: Monitor database growth and plan for capacity needs.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive documentation of configurations, procedures, and Policies.Stakeholder ManagementMaintain effective relations with both internal and external stakeholders.

Support initiatives of sharing insights, risks and experiences.

Manage the feedback process to stakeholders by tracking all queries received, getting the relevant information, and formulating appropriate responses according to the approved protocol

Collaborate with IT teams, developers, system administrators and stakeholders.People ManagementManage own performance to drive productivity.

Provide support to the management team with regard to centre management and other people related tasksFinancial and Operations Management Ensure compliance to company policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with internal processes and proceduresOther responsibilities (Applicable to All JD’s)Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required.

