Parallel Wireless debuts 5G standalone Open RAN software stack

Parallel Wireless has announced the general availability of its hardware-agnostic 5G Standalone (SA) software stack. The full standalone solution allows operators, private networks, and public safety networks to deploy their RAN infrastructure across various processor hardware platforms.

The Parallel Wireless 5G SA solution is purposefully architected to run on any general-purpose computing platform, including both ARM and Intel x86. Therefore, any updates or future enhancements are automatically compatible with both platforms. This assures the broadest range of computing support in the industry, providing optimal compatibility and flexibility for a wide variety of deployments.

“Open RAN started with a vision of interoperability, and Parallel Wireless is taking that to new heights unimagined when Open RAN was first conceived,” says Steve Papa, founder and CEO of Parallel Wireless. “I’m proud of the work of our R&D team solving the extremely challenging technical issues that enable our platform agnostic 5G SA, and their unwavering commitment to advancing the industry, and enabling the open ecosystem.”

As the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) software is anticipated to be on operator networks for the next two decades, operators who choose to deploy Parallel Wireless can be confident that the platform is engineered to facilitate ongoing innovation and operational efficiencies throughout the entirety of this extended life cycle. Coupled with the hardware-agnostic Distributed Unit (DU), Parallel Wireless empowers operators with unparalleled flexibility, resilience, and sustainability.

“The key to sustained innovation in our industry is to repeatedly embrace the latest and greatest silicon advances as well as the supply chain’s creativity delivering new form factors for use in the telecommunications infrastructure,” says Parallel Wireless president, Baruch Navon. “Our 5G SA casts the widest net for sustained innovation by assuring cross-platform support. I’d also like to express our appreciation for the support of the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT/DCMS), which contributed to our advanced research enabling this breakthrough.”