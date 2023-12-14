Salesforce Functional Analyst Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client leads the way in human led, technology enabled professional services, working with clients to transform their business and make it fit for the future.

If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:

Advanced experience with Salesforce configurations

Strong background in CRM process design and implementation

Experience with integrated packages e.g. AdobeSign,.DocuSign, CTI, Marketing Tools

Qualifications:

Salesforce Certified Administrator

Salesforce Certified Platform App Builder

Salesforce Certified Sales Cloud

Salesforce Certified Service Cloud

Salesforce Certified Community Cloud (desirable)

Certified Agile Practitioner (desirable)

Salesforce Accredited Financial Services Cloud (desirable)

Desired Skills:

CRM

AdobeSign

DocuSign

CTI

Marketing tools

flows

