Senior Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you an Angular aficionado with a passion for innovation?

Join our dynamic team at a leading Bank, where cutting-edge technology and financial excellence converge. As an Angular Web Developer, you’ll shape the future of online banking experiences, unleashing your creativity and expertise.

Candidate Requirements

Strong application and software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST and JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments

Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.

8 years of experience developing software

Must have working experience on the following tools

IDEs, Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Desired Skills:

Angular 4+

Typescript

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS

IDEs

Visual Studio Code

Git

Azure Devops

Sonar Qube

Nexus

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

