Senior Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 14, 2023

Are you an Angular aficionado with a passion for innovation?

Join our dynamic team at a leading Bank, where cutting-edge technology and financial excellence converge. As an Angular Web Developer, you’ll shape the future of online banking experiences, unleashing your creativity and expertise.

Candidate Requirements

  • Strong application and software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
  • Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing
  • Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor
  • Experience in creating Re-usable Web component
  • Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
  • Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST and JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
  • Good experience with integrated system environments
  • Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.
  • 8 years of experience developing software
  • Must have working experience on the following tools
  • IDEs, Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus
  • Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
Desired Skills:

  • Angular 4+
  • Typescript
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • IDEs
  • Visual Studio Code
  • Git
  • Azure Devops
  • Sonar Qube
  • Nexus

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

