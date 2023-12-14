Senior Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you an Angular aficionado with a passion for innovation?
Join our dynamic team at a leading Bank, where cutting-edge technology and financial excellence converge. As an Angular Web Developer, you’ll shape the future of online banking experiences, unleashing your creativity and expertise.
Candidate Requirements
- Strong application and software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
- Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing
- Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor
- Experience in creating Re-usable Web component
- Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).
- Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST and JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.
- Good experience with integrated system environments
- Experience with re-use and standardization, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management and tools
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science or related field.
- 8 years of experience developing software
- Must have working experience on the following tools
- IDEs, Visual Studio Code, Git, Azure Devops, Sonar Qube, Nexus
- Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)
Desired Skills:
- Angular 4+
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- CSS
- IDEs
- Visual Studio Code
- Git
- Azure Devops
- Sonar Qube
- Nexus
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years