Senior BI (Power BI Developer) – Remote Remote

Senior BI (Power BI Developer)

Take your career to a whole new level

R70 000 – R80 000

Are you ready to be the driving force behind the evolution of our data analytics ecosystem? Our client is on the lookout for a Senior BI Developer to spearhead the transition from traditional on-premises SQL reporting to cutting-edge cloud technologies like Snowflake, DBT, and Power BI!

Relevant IT qualification

Certifications (Udemy, LinkedIn Learning courses showing you’re keeping up to date are a huge advantage!)

4+ years experience in the following:

SQL

Data warehousing

Data modelling

Cloud-based technologies (eg Snowflake, Azure)

DBT

Power BI

Report Builder

Role description:

Data Wizardry: Your mission is to design and develop robust data models, reports, and interactive dashboards that adapt to the ever-changing needs of our internal business partners.

SQL Sorcery: Harness the power of advanced SQL queries for ETL, data warehousing, and Business Intelligence purposes.

Visual Insight Creator: Craft and maintain Power BI reports and paginated reporting solutions that illuminate actionable insights for our stakeholders.

Complex Calculations: Dive into the world of complex calculations and custom measures using DAX and MDX languages.

Tech Enthusiast: Embrace modern tools and platforms like DBT, Snowflake, Power BI, and SQL to drive efficient analytics and data transformation processes.

Team Player: Collaborate seamlessly with our cloud engineering teams to fine-tune data pipelines for peak performance and scalability.

Ad-Hoc Ace: Respond to ad-hoc data requests with grace, generating custom queries and reports that fuel special initiatives and cater to specific business unit needs.

Guardian of Standards: Uphold industry best practices and internal standards related to data governance, security, and privacy

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Power BI Developer

SQL

Data modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position