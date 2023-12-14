Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose of Role

To enable the business growth strategy by ensuring that the PeopleWare/ Payroll, Time & Attendance, and related products remains relevant, competitive and of high quality.

This role requires a deep understanding of payroll processes, tax regulations, and compliance [URL Removed] position works closely with business units to gain in-depth understanding of the business strategy, processes, and services within which the business operates, and to develop and drive the execution of product roadmaps as required. The Product Specialist will identify opportunities for improvement and expansion, and be responsible for any partner relationships, and assisting multi-disciplinary teams as required.

Required Minimum Education / Training

BCom degree, or other relevant qualification –

Certification in Business Analysis

Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) certification

Product Management & Analysis

Identify and present innovative and creative product solutions.

Work with business teams to ensure new products are sustainable and scalable.

Definition, monitoring and management of product lifecycle.

Desired Skills:

– Agile Methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban

–

Experience Using Agile Management Tools

such as JIRA

Confluence and Azure DevOps.

– Excellent knowledge of PDLC

– SQL proficiency

Extensive domain knowledge of HR

Payroll and T&A

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Required Minimum Work Experience

– A minimum of 5 years’ experience in product development, and implementation

– Project management experience and involvement with the Systems development Life Cycle (SDLC) in so far as execution and governance practices are concerned.

– Experienced in the agile development methodologies.

– Proven track record in payroll and HR management product solutioning, development and delivery

PeopleWare Product Suite – Innovation & Maintenance

– Develop a comprehensive understanding of our payroll software product, its features, and functionality.

– Develop, and execute, a product roadmap based on HR and payroll market trends and business requirements, informed by customer needs supported by best-in-class technology.

– Stay up to date with industry trends, payroll regulations, and compliance standards relevant to the product. Look for opportunities to enhance the client experience

– Establish mechanisms to keep abreast of international statutory requirements

