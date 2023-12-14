Senior C#, .Net Software Developer

Do you enjoy developing software? Are you looking for a new challenge in the new year? Do you have 5 to 8 years experience with the following tech stack:

C#

net

OOP and SOLID principles

Microservices

Azure Development and DevOps

Microsoft SQL

Git

Jenkins

SOA

Agile methodologies

Typical responsibilities include:

Designing, solving, coding, debugging, analysing and correcting programs to ensure business requirements are met

New development, maintenance and support

Analysing the effect of new functions on the existing system

Compiling test cases according to SDL methodology and conducting thorough in-house testing per operational procedure

Implementing practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes

Providing specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialisation

Identifying problems, developing and proposing solutions to present to appropriate leaders or stakeholders

Ensuring day to day operational support required from area of specialisation is provided to enhance performance

If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter

