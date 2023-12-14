Senior C#, .Net Software Developer – Remote Remote

Senior C#, .Net Software Developer
Do you enjoy developing software? Are you looking for a new challenge in the new year? Do you have 5 to 8 years experience with the following tech stack:
- C#
- net
- OOP and SOLID principles
- Microservices
- Azure Development and DevOps
- Microsoft SQL
- Git
- Jenkins
- SOA
- Agile methodologies
Typical responsibilities include:
- Designing, solving, coding, debugging, analysing and correcting programs to ensure business requirements are met
- New development, maintenance and support
- Analysing the effect of new functions on the existing system
- Compiling test cases according to SDL methodology and conducting thorough in-house testing per operational procedure
- Implementing practical solutions that use the specialist and departmental systems and processes
- Providing specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialisation
- Identifying problems, developing and proposing solutions to present to appropriate leaders or stakeholders
- Ensuring day to day operational support required from area of specialisation is provided to enhance performance
If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed].
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Software Developer
- ASP.net
- GIT