Senior Data Analyst

Our Client is looking for a Financial Data Analyst to join their team at one South Africa`s biggest and most well-known banks.

As the Financial Data Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analysing data and developing analytical models to provide financial reporting, forecasts and risk management. The ideal candidate should also be fluent in SQL and familiar with R programming language.

Candidate Requirements:

Financial understanding is a prerequisite for analysis of data as overall balancing and reconciliation is critical.

Understand SAP financial requirements.

Problem solving skills to troubleshoot misaligned information is required.

Ability to utilise tools such as Advanced Excel, Power Query or SQL to simulate and manipulate large volumes of data.

Design and participate in all levels of testing.

Responsibility for the migration of financial data

Ability to support queries from business as part of the process.

Responsible for the creation of new master data, adhering to the current business processes and master data principles.

Support business on queries logged.

Execute and support the data load requirement for (Historic data loads, Parallel Run data loads, Cutover data loads)

Performs financial and operations analysis.

Analyses data for trends, patterns, or anomalies to create customized solutions for clients to improve forecasting, reporting, and communication.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business or a related field required.

5 years of relevant work experience in a financial environment (Basic accounting principles – understanding of income statement and balance sheet)

5 years’ experience in accounting, financial analysis, and/or research preferred.

Relevant experience with large data sets and project delivery

Excellent data skills

Experience in Excel, Power Query, PCSXR and/or SQL

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of financial reporting and data analysis.

Experience as a financial analyst in a B2B environment

Experience with accounting systems and/or software packages such as Quickbooks, Sage 50, Xero, etc., is preferred.

APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Desired Skills:

Finance

Financial

SQL

R

Programming

Excel

Power Query

Migration

Queries

Data Load

Historic

Parallel Run

Cutover

Trends

Patterns

Anomalies

Accounting

Balance Sheet

Income Statement

PCSXR

B2B

Quickbooks

Sage

Xero

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position