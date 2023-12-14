Senior Java Developer

Senior Java Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. The purpose of the role is to research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and designs, develops, tests and maintains software solutions.

You will be responsible for constructing and implementing software platforms at Application and enterprise sub-system level and understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level. Object-orientated as well as functional programming mindset and will generally be proficient in two or more programming languages and adheres and works with the tech lead to develop and evolve standards within the team. Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications. Participates in JAD sessions. Designs, codes, and tests and debugs programs according to program specifications. Produces technical and user documentation. May have responsibility for supervision and mentoring of trainee and more junior Programmers. Has responsibility for quality code walk-through. Understands working as part of a project team.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in Software Development or Computer Science

7+ Years Software Development/Programming Experience

Mentoring software developers

Experience in SDLC

Experience in Jira and Confluence or other ticketing system

Experience in Database Design

Experience in the Financial Sector would be advantageous

Principle responsibilities

Delivery of solution, by way of code, that addresses the stated requirement and adheres to structural and performance standards.

Support of deployed applications, as they manifest in the production environment.

Effective communication and task management within the auspices of defined objectives and in accordance with the management reporting line.

Adherence to SDLC policy and process, including maintenance thereof

Provide a strong technical direction by establishing a technical vision, resolving technical disagreements, and managing the technical quality of team deliverables.

Ensure that the team uses appropriate engineering practices (such as CD or automated testing), invests in continual improvements to tooling or technical debt management, and that systems evolve to meet changing needs and environments.

Assist your team with any technical challenges by using your own knowledge and experience in software development.

Escalate and delegate tasks to appropriate team members ensuring deliverables are met and system knowledge is shared across the team.

Participate in staff recruiting and interview processes.

Modular responsibility for the identification and generation of recommendation where personal development is indicated or desired.

Modular responsibility for the identification and generation of recommendation where rationalization or enhancement will provide benefit to the local unit.

Modular responsibility to the technical development of junior, intermediate and senior programming resources.

