Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 14, 2023

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional. We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. The application consists of a Spring boot backends, Angular Frontends and mobile applications. The Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot Framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

  • Analyse user and system requirements
  • Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions
  • Write efficient code based on feature specifications
  • Develop user interfaces
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Design database architecture
  • Test and debug Java applications
  • Validate software functionality and security
  • Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle
  • Writing well designed, testable, efficient code
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
  • Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Job knowledge

  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
  • Implementation of RESTful interfaces
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
  • Experience in the Spring Framework
  • Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms
  • experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
  • Experience with test-driven development
  • Distributed architectural patterns and implementational knowledge
  • Azure Hosting and DevOps environments
  • Working experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT is a must

Qualifications

  • Grade 12 (Essential),
  • Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from University (Essential)

Experience

  • Managerial experience (preferred)
  • Software Development in Java 4+ years (Essential)
  • Angular 4+ years (Essential)
  • Spring Boot 4+ years (Essential)
  • Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • Spring
  • Native Android
  • SQL
  • REST
  • JAVA EE
  • RESTful

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

