Senior Network Engineer

“Unlock Your Full Potential and join us as a Senior Network Engineer and Secure the Future of Finance! ??

Elevate Your Career with Cutting-Edge Technology and Innovation! ??

Be the Architect of a Resilient, High-Performance Network! ???

Apply Now and Build the Backbone of Banking Excellence!”

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.

Cisco and Arista skills

Pre-connect, mac spoofing/identification, switch coverage.

Extensive and current network experience especially in Cisco and Arista with a good knowledge of NAC.

CCIE (Cisco), CCNP (Cisco), JNCIE-ENT (Juniper), Network+ (CompTIA), WCNA (Wireshark)

Required Experience:

Demonstrated experience working in a networking environment

Experience with network security

WAN and LAN experience

Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design

Desired Skills:

CCNP

CCIE

WCNA

NAC

WAN

LAN

Cisco

