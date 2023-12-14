Senior Network Engineer at Alviva Holdings – Gauteng Midrand

We are looking for a Senior IT Network Engineer who is resilient, productive, and has a good outlook. In order to provide services and/or execute projects, the function entails performing a variety of intricate and sophisticated professional technical implementation and support tasks.

On the HP enterprise network, this comprises installation, troubleshooting, issue-solving, and maintenance. To enhance product guidance on performance and subsidiary satisfaction, the senior IT network engineer must counsel consumers on preventative maintenance and configuration modifications and best industry practices.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy

Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards

Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices

Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks within Alviva

Administer all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades

Perform network design and capacity planning

Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts

Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers and contractors to secure network products and services

Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for network resource administration, appropriate use, and disaster recovery

Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports

Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs

Manage and/or provide guidance to Alviva team

Manage ISP and internet connections

Perform regular IT audit to discover areas of weaknesses and fortify them

Write and forward relevant reports to Management, when applicable

Provide solutions to any complex IT related challenges in the organization

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications

Management of multiple WAN link environment

10 + years HP Network and Forti Firewall

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Planning and Forecasting

MS Office Suite incl. Microsoft Visio

ARUBA Airwave (Essential)

ARUBA Clearpass (Essential)

Analytical thinking & decision making

Business acumen

Action orientation

Drive for results

Composure

Customer focus

Self-development

Learning agility

Willingness to travel

Customer service ethic with a track record of good customer service and continuous improvement

Actively seeks feedback, able to withstand criticism and use constructive to improve

Applicants must have no criminal record

Desired Skills:

MS Office Suite

Forecasting

Negotiating

It Support

Network monitoring

Enterprise networks

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position