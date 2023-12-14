Senior Network Engineer at Alviva Holdings – Gauteng Midrand

We are looking for a Senior IT Network Engineer who is resilient, productive, and has a good outlook. In order to provide services and/or execute projects, the function entails performing a variety of intricate and sophisticated professional technical implementation and support tasks.
On the HP enterprise network, this comprises installation, troubleshooting, issue-solving, and maintenance. To enhance product guidance on performance and subsidiary satisfaction, the senior IT network engineer must counsel consumers on preventative maintenance and configuration modifications and best industry practices.
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy
- Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards
- Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices
- Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks within Alviva
- Administer all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades
- Perform network design and capacity planning
- Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts
- Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers and contractors to secure network products and services
- Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for network resource administration, appropriate use, and disaster recovery
- Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports
- Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs
- Manage and/or provide guidance to Alviva team
- Manage ISP and internet connections
- Perform regular IT audit to discover areas of weaknesses and fortify them
- Write and forward relevant reports to Management, when applicable
- Provide solutions to any complex IT related challenges in the organization
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications
- Management of multiple WAN link environment
- 10 + years HP Network and Forti Firewall
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Planning and Forecasting
- MS Office Suite incl. Microsoft Visio
- ARUBA Airwave (Essential)
- ARUBA Clearpass (Essential)
- Analytical thinking & decision making
- Business acumen
- Action orientation
- Drive for results
- Composure
- Customer focus
- Self-development
- Learning agility
- Willingness to travel
- Customer service ethic with a track record of good customer service and continuous improvement
- Actively seeks feedback, able to withstand criticism and use constructive to improve
- Applicants must have no criminal record
Desired Skills:
- MS Office Suite
- Forecasting
- Negotiating
- It Support
- Network monitoring
- Enterprise networks
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric