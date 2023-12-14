Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

Rev up your career as a Senior Network Engineer with a leading Japanese Car Manufacturer!

Are you ready to accelerate your expertise in the world of networking?

We’re seeking a dynamic professional with a powerhouse combination of CCNP, CCDP, CCIE, and Firepower experience. Join our team and drive innovation, ensuring our network infrastructure is as robust and finely tuned as our world-class vehicles.

Be the engine that powers our connectivity, as we continue to pave the road to success. If you’re passionate about technology and precision, this role is your fast track to a thrilling journey in the automotive industry

Qualifications and Experience Required

Industry-related experience as a Senior Network Engineer or Network Administrator ?

Professional certification (e.g. CCNP, CCDP, CCIE)

Solid background in network administration and architecture

In-depth understanding of communication protocols (mainly TCP/IP) and routing protocols (e.g. BGP, OSPF)

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g Python)

Experience with network diagnostic, monitoring and analysis tools

Solid understanding of Cisco network operating systems and products (Cisco IOS, Cisco NXOS, Cisco AirOS, Cisco ASA, Cisco FirePower)

Desired Skills:

CCNP

CCDP

CCIE

Cisco IOS

Cisco NXOS

Cisco AirOS

Cisco ASA

Cisco Firepower

Cisco Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

