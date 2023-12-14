Senior Network Security Engineer at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Application Security Engineer is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Provides technical support to field engineers, technicians, and product support personnel who are diagnosing, troubleshooting, repairing, and debugging complex electro/mechanical equipment, computer systems, complex software, or networked and/or wireless systems. Responds to situations where first-line product support has failed to isolate or fix problems in malfunctioning equipment or software. Reports design, reliability and maintenance problems or bugs to design engineering/software engineering.

Requirements:

Oversee the implementation of complex IT security plans.

Provide test automation and technical support for a network or a virtual private network.

Perform firewalls and other network tools.

Provide system documentation and diagrams as well as maintenance documentation.

Implement change management procedures that accommodate system architecture changes.

Identify and document undocumented areas of a network to develop a network diagram.

Evaluate current IT resources and technology resources develops and maintains security policy by identifying and evaluating threats to the organization’s information assets.

Ensures that the systems and networks of the organization are secure and operational.

Uses threat modeling techniques and threat intelligence to develop and maintain a network-based risk assessment tool.

Analyzes and detects risks and vulnerabilities associated with new technologies, processes, and applications.

Identifies and investigates risk and vulnerability issues and develops and implements solutions to resolve them.

Assists in developing and maintaining standards and procedures.

Performs security audit and penetration testing activities to evaluate security safeguards and identify ways to improve security posture.

Provides network security, network penetration testing, and traffic analysis services to large commercial organizations.

Conducts comprehensive investigations and audits, performs all necessary forensics procedures, and responds to client requests for information.

Reviews client network policies, policies, and security documents, and recommends changes or alterations.

Experience with deploying network systems.

Experience with security principles and principles of design.

Excellent customer service skills.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Partake and abide by CAB processes when involved in changes.

A well-working acquaintance in the Linux environment.

Linux Shell Scripting.

Security administration port security on switches and IP security on Routers via Access list.

Preparing monthly work status reports and updating technology-specific documents.

Responsible for designing and implementation of customers’ network infrastructure.

Cisco device management specific technical skills.

Installing, Configuring, and Troubleshooting of Networking Equipment’s: Routers and Switches.

Managing, Maintaining, and Configuring an Internetwork with the help of WAN technologies like PPP, Frame-relay, dedicated T1s, ISDN.

Knowledge of Layer-2 Switching, Vlan’s, and Access-list.

Routing Protocols: OSPF, EIGRP, IGRP, RIP, and RIPv2.

Advanced knowledge of Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS), Voice over IP (VoIP), Firewall PIX, Cisco Call Manager, and routing protocol BGP.

Good understanding of OSI Model, TCP/IP protocol suite (IP, ARP, ICMP, TCP, UDP, SMTP, FTP, TFTP).

IP addressing and subnetting, Routing concepts.

Sound knowledge of routing protocols – RIP V1/V2, OSPF, IGRP and EIGRP

Switch Configuration and VLAN setup on Cisco [Phone Number Removed]; switches.

Implemented SNMP on devices to allow for network management.

Implemented traffic filters using Standard and Extended access lists, Distribute-Lists, and Route Maps.

Implementation of HSRP, DHCP, DNS, FTP, TFTP, MRTG.

Perform Troubleshooting end-to-end between two sites.

Working knowledge of enterprise level network design and implementation.

Academic Qualifications:

Advanced diploma, degree, or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Certified in the following technologies.

Security +.

Higher certifications in the flowing key vendors.

Fortinet (NSE 5 – 7).

Networking certifications.

Advantageous Certifications:

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification.

Industry certifications (CISM, CISSP etc.).

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE).

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP).

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S).

Palo Alto technologies (PCNSA).

Fortinet technology certifications.

Cisco (CCNP).

Palo Alto (PCNSE).

Required Experience:

Solid years of work experience.

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organization.

Solid experience of Managed Services.

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes.

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

