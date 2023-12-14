Senior SAP IBP Technical Consultant

Dec 14, 2023

Join our global team as a SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant and take the reins in shaping the technological backbone of our industry-leading professional services network. With a widespread presence across 152 countries and a workforce of nearly 328,000 individuals, we’re at the forefront of creating value through top-notch Assurance, Tax, and Advisory services.

As an SAP IBP Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:

  • Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.
  • Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.
  • Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.
  • Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.

Role Requirements:

  • Implementation and configuration of SAP IBP and related products
  • Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business
  • requirements, process improvements.
  • Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery

Qualifications / Certifications required:

  • Bachelor / University degree.
  • SAP certification or relevant work experience.
  • SAP IBP Certified
  • SAP IBP experience is a must.
  • ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.
  • Has the competence to perform the role effectively .
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills as well as basic presentation skills.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP IBP
  • ABAP
  • JAVA DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

