Senior SAP IBP Technical Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join our global team as a SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant and take the reins in shaping the technological backbone of our industry-leading professional services network. With a widespread presence across 152 countries and a workforce of nearly 328,000 individuals, we’re at the forefront of creating value through top-notch Assurance, Tax, and Advisory services.
As an SAP IBP Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:
- Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.
- Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.
- Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.
- Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.
Role Requirements:
- Implementation and configuration of SAP IBP and related products
- Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business
- requirements, process improvements.
- Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery
Qualifications / Certifications required:
- Bachelor / University degree.
- SAP certification or relevant work experience.
- SAP IBP Certified
- SAP IBP experience is a must.
- ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.
- Has the competence to perform the role effectively .
- Excellent oral and written communication skills as well as basic presentation skills.
Desired Skills:
- SAP IBP
- ABAP
- JAVA DEVELOPMENT
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years