Senior SAP PPDS Technical Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Dec 14, 2023

We are looking for candidates who bring in-depth market experience, who see technology as a way to enable and drive human innovation and who want to be a part of a community of solvers, to tackle the biggest challenges in society.

If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.

As an SAP PPDS Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:

  • Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.
  • Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.
  • Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.
  • Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.

Role Requirements:

  • Implementation and configuration of SAP PPDS/PP and related products
  • Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business requirements, process improvements.
  • Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery
  • Responsible for issue resolution post go-live and transition to support.

Essential skills & attributes:

  • Bachelor / University degree.
  • SAP certification or relevant work experience.
  • SAP Certifification
  • SAP PPDS experience is a must. Ideal both in APO and S4.
  • Knowledge of APO, PP and/or IBP beneficial
  • Advanced understanding of Planning and particularly production planning master data
  • ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.
  • Ability to interact efficiently with senior members of the firm across multiple time zones.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PP
  • SAP DS
  • APO
  • S4
  • ABAP
  • JAVA DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position