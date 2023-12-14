Senior SAP PPDS Technical Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for candidates who bring in-depth market experience, who see technology as a way to enable and drive human innovation and who want to be a part of a community of solvers, to tackle the biggest challenges in society.
If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.
As an SAP PPDS Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:
- Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.
- Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.
- Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.
- Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.
Role Requirements:
- Implementation and configuration of SAP PPDS/PP and related products
- Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business requirements, process improvements.
- Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery
- Responsible for issue resolution post go-live and transition to support.
Essential skills & attributes:
- Bachelor / University degree.
- SAP certification or relevant work experience.
- SAP PPDS experience is a must. Ideal both in APO and S4.
- Knowledge of APO, PP and/or IBP beneficial
- Advanced understanding of Planning and particularly production planning master data
- ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.
- Ability to interact efficiently with senior members of the firm across multiple time zones.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PP
- SAP DS
- APO
- S4
- ABAP
- JAVA DEVELOPMENT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years