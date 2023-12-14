Senior SQL BI Developer

Senior SQL Developer

World class Mentorship and specialisation

R720 000 – R840 000

Our client, a large IT Consultancy providing Africa with innovative IT support and network management, as well as cutting-edge business management platforms to simplify, integrate and streamline business processes is looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join their team.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including software documenting and reporting.

Proficient in data analysis, troubleshooting techniques and problem

SQL scripting experience.

Strong SSRS experience

Strong SQL, Microsoft Integrations Services and PowerBI skills or equivalent.

Well versed in excel.

requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

Receive the data in excel format and clean (check formats and remove unwanted data) and analyse the data (ensure mandatory fields are present and data is accurate); and then import into the data base.

Design, develop and maintain appropriately-scaled effective solutions to support data cleansing, migration and reconciliation activity in MS SQL Server T-SQL integration services and related tools.

Establish new technology components and reusable solution patterns that can be leveraged by business facing development solutions.

Ensure that data lineage and all meta data is maintained effectively.

Ensure that the design and development takes into account all aspects of requirements, including data quality, customer experience, architecture, security and operations, so that the software is fit for purpose.

Deliver a robust, testable, repeatable framework of jobs and scripts for migrating data and producing reconciliation reports to confirm success or

Work with third party suppliers to understand their software API’s and integrate them with internal solutions to load and extract data.

Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Desired Skills:

SQL scripting

SSRS

Microsoft Integrations Services and PowerBI

