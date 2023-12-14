Senior Systems Analyst – Remote Remote

Senior Systems Analyst

R 37 000 – R 45 000 plus benefits

To liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies and procedures

Minimum Requirements:

8 years relevant systems analyst experience, needs to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems, and computer hardware platforms.

Experience with Object-orientated Design and Software Engineering principles (SOLID)

Experience with Database Design and PL/SQL

Experience with Agile Software Methodology and Sprint development

Provide support and guidance to the team in order to grow and develop their skills by sharing expertise and knowledge to continuously improve

Desired Skills:

SOLID

PL/SQL

