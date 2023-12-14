Software Developer – .Net

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Software Developer – .Net and C# to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Produce working quality software that meets the design.

Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability.

Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems.

Ensure system component designs are supportable, maintainable, and re-usable.

Deliver software that is observable and scalable.

Conduct estimates of work effort

Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members.

Continuous improvement of software

Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability.

Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing.

Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library.

Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof.

Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer

Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team

Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution.

Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

7 years proven experience as Software Developer in .Net and C#

Development experience

What Technologies you will use:

VB.Net / C# / Web APIs

SQL server

JavaScript

HTML & CSS

Agile Methodologies

Cloud Concepts

DevOps

Angular

SQL Server

SOAP UI

Jira

Confluence

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFE)

Jenkins, XL Release

Azure DevOps

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

