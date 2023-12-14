SQL DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR (24 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Advert Summary

The purpose of this role is to support the delivery of the Database & ERP Application Administrator

function in line with the organizational mandate, strategies and business operationsSupport the implementation of the business unit balance score card projects and initiatives.

Product Management In the capacity of a Database Administrator (DBA), the incumbent will assume a vital role in overseeing and upkeeping an organization’s database systems.

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIESTechnical Competencies Database administration ? Performs standard database maintenance and administration tasks.

? Uses database management system software and tools to collect performance statistics.

? Identifying and acting on automation opportunities to improve performance and value from databases, data stores and data pipelines

? Using database management system software and tools

? Applying knowledge of the logical database schema.Data modelling and design ? Applies standard data modelling and design techniques based upon a detailed understanding of

requirements.

? Establishes, modifies and maintains data structures and associated components.

? Communicates the details of data structures and associated components to others using the data

structures and associated components.Database design? Interprets installation standards to meet project needs and produces database or data warehouse

component specifications.

? Develops appropriate physical database or data warehouse design elements, within set policies, to

meet data requirements.Data engineering? Designs and implements data pipelines and data stores to acquire and prepare data.

? Applies data engineering standards and tools to create and maintain data pipelines and extract, transform and load data.

? Carries out routine data quality checks and remediation.GENERAL REQUIREMENTSItem Minimum requirementFormal Education This position requires a minimum qualification of IT National Diploma or equivalent (NQF level 6) and/or SQL DBA Certification (Azure Database Administrator Associate or any MSSQL DBA certificate)

Experience Minimum 3 years’ experience in SQL DBA

Strong knowledge of relational database management systems (RDBMS) on Microsoft platform.

Excellent analytical skills, the ability to deal with ambiguity and meet demanding deadlines and manage projects.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.Added advantage:Knowledge of MSSQL will serve as an advantage.

knowledge of Oracle PeopleSoft People Tools will serve as an advantage.

DevOps and Cloud Database Computing experience will serve as an advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA's)Strategic Function Support the implementation of the business unit balance score card projects and initiatives.

Product Management In the capacity of a Database Administrator (DBA), the incumbent will assume a vital role in overseeing and upkeeping an organization’s database systems.

The main duty will involve ensuring the proper maintenance of MSSQL Database Instances and databases within the Auditor General of South Africa. The incumbent will be responsible for:? Installing, configuring, set up and manage SQL server instances and databases.

? Manage database objects and optimize schema for performance.

? Administrate and manage database instances.

? Create and manage user accounts, permissions and enforce security policies.

? Perform Database refresher PROD to QA environment (QA, DEV etc.)

? Database Administration for SQL server [Phone Number Removed]; and later.

? Develop and execute backup and recovery strategies and plan for high availability and disaster recovery.

? Monitor and optimize database performance, tune SQL queries for efficiency.

? Upgrade SQL servers’ instances to the latest version

? Apply patches/updates.

? Manage data migration between databases.

? Set up and configure database monitoring tools to proactively

identify performance issues or anomalies.

? Automation and Scripting: Develop scripts for task automation.

? Capacity Planning: Monitor database growth and plan for capacity needs.

? Maintain comprehensive documentation of configurations and procedures.Stakeholder Management? Maintain effective relations with both internal and external stakeholders.

? Support initiatives of sharing insights, risks and experiences.

? Manage the feedback process to stakeholders by tracking all queries received, getting the relevant information, and formulating appropriate responses according to the approved protocol

? Collaborate with IT teams, developers, system administrators and stakeholders.People Management Manage own performance to drive productivity.

Provide support to the management team with regard to center management and other people related tasks.

Financial and Operations ManagementEnsure compliance to company policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with internal processes and procedures.Other responsibilities

(Applicable to All JD’s)? Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required

