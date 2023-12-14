Students, academic institutions recognised for excellence

Kathy Gibson reports – Huawei South Africa has recognised student excellence in its ICT Talent Development Annual Awards ceremony 2023.

The Huawei South Africa ICT Academy is one of the company’s most prestigious skills development programmes, partnering with 71 universities and TVET colleges.

The academy aims to contribute to identifying, training and certifying talent across the country.

Noluthando Madzivhe, talent development manager at Huawei South Africa, explains that Huawei provides course accreditation, instructor enablement and learning resources to the universities and colleges.

Students come out of the programme with certification, practical experience and job opportunities

In 2023, three new institutions were added to the programme, brining the total to 71.

Kain Chen, deputy-CEO of Huawei South Africa, points out that ICT is transforming the world, changing the way we live and improving productivity.

“This cannot be achieved without a consistent talent supply,” he says.

Digital know-how needs to be across three levels, he says: we need to promote digital literacy among ordinary citizens; we need to develop digital talent pools; and we need to enable key decision-makers to better use digital tools.

Huawei has launched a number of ICT talent development programmes to help meet these goals, with the ICT Academy its instrument for building a talent pool of youth.

“We have made good progress,” Chen says. “Today, more than 71 academic institutions have enrolled in the programme, with more than 3 000 students attaining certification.

Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo, CEO of National Skills Authority of the Department of Higher Education and Training, sounds a warning that South Africa stands in danger of being left behind in the fourth industrial revolution, as the world moves ever faster on the digitalisation road.

Delivering a speech on behalf of higher education minister Blade Nzimande, Khuzwayo says the awards symbolise the transformative power of education and the power that lies in each of us.

“The South African constitution challenges us to bring out the great potential in each of us,” he says. “And these awards serve as a remind that collaboration and shared vision, we can overcome any challenges and achieve greatness.”

At the ICT Talent Development Annual Awards ceremony 2023, the following accolades were awarded:

Excellent ICT Academies: Majuba TVET College, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), University of Venda, Walter Sisulu University; and Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Excellent ICT Academy Instructor: Eloge Ngole (DUT); Waldon Hendricks (CPUT); Starleen Mangozho (Majuba TVET College); Thembilihle Hlase, the Graduate Institute of South Africa); Thapelo Gift Makondo, Tshwane North TVET College).

Excellent ICT Acamdy Ambassador Club: Warda Sheikh and Tembela Sopazi (Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology); Nyasha Keith Matevengwe and Ilunga Lolekondo (CPUT); Makgata Welcome and Mzolo Thabiso (South West Gauteng TVET College).

Winners of ICT competition finals include:

ICT Competition 2023-2024 National Finals – prizes for excellence: Muhammad Shaahid and Lebo Motaung (Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology); Seotsanyana Retshidistswe and Edwin Taruvinga (CPUT); Lindiwe Molefe and Nkateko (Tshwane University of Technology); Botlhale Tsatsi (North West University); Tebogo Mashiane (University of Johannesburg); and William Mathebe (University of Limpopo).

ICT Competition 2023-2024 National Finals – second prizes: Frans Nhlapho (South West Gauteng TVET Collee); Felicia Maake (University of Limpopo); Singethwe Mzila (DUT); Sandiswe Msibi (University of Pretoria); and Martin Maboya (CPUT).

ICT Competition 2023-2024 National Finals – first prizes: Sphephelo Gamede (Tshwane University of Technology); Sergio Elias (University of Johannesburg); Mthetho Nzimande (DUT); and Dickson Hove (Tshwane University of Technology).

ICT Competition 2023-2024 National Finals – grand prize winners: Koketso Ntsoane (Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University); Kamohelo Mototo (Belgium Campus University); and Caster Matsimbi (Tshwane University of Technology).