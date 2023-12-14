Web App Developer

Dive into innovation with our exciting opportunity in Durban!

Are you a passionate Web App Developer ready to make waves? Join our team for a long-term contract role that promises not just a project, but a journey.

Create digital magic against the backdrop of Durban’s beauty as we craft cutting-edge web experiences together.

Your code, our canvas – let’s shape the future, one line at a time!

Candidates Requirements

Creates websites, web applications, interfaces, or related pages using Java, PHP, C#, JavaScript, CSS, XML, and XHTML.

Utilizes development standards to create clean and structured code.

Develops websites and web applications

Maintains existing web and mobile applications.

Ensures websites and web applications are functioning properly in accordance with current systems requirements.

Top-notch programming skills and in-depth knowledge of modern HTML/CSS

Familiarity with at least one of the following programming languages: PHP, ASP.NET, JavaScript or C#/C++

A solid understanding of how web applications work including security, session management, and best development [URL Removed] knowledge of relational database systems, Object Oriented Programming, and web application development

Ability to understand and deliver on business requirements.

Basic understanding of statistical concepts.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field required.

At least five years of experience in development with PHP, ASP.Net, JavaScript, or C#/C++ Javascript

Desired Skills:

.Net

PHP

C+

OOP

C#

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

