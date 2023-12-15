Data Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing / What we are looking for:

The technical data analyst skills required to enable the data lifecycle within EDS, namely the ability to profile source data and complete the relevant mapping documentation to enable the data integration between source system (golden/trusted) and target system (LOB).

Experience, Knowledge and Understanding of:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as a Data Analyst

Data warehousing concepts is advantageous.

Agile working approach essential

Data Profiling is essential

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

data warehousing

agile

data profiling

