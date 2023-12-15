Lead Solutions Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Lead Solutions Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Solution/System Analyst required to Analyse the As-Is System and its interfaces

Identify and engage with Interfacing systems in terms of solution design and documenting the processes.

Translate elicited business requirements into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams

Providing the Development team with solution design documents and specifications (User Stories and Test Cases)

Liaison between various Business and System Stakeholders.

Work as part of a DevOps team, apply analysis & testing tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements into user stories.

Following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads during design & delivery activity with a specific focus on testing.

Support and coordinate production implementation and hyper care monitoring activities

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and company Policies and Policy Standards.

Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years Systems / Solution Analyst experience

Experience in working with multidisciplinary teams

Experience in Agile Methodology & working embedded within an Agile team / teams (ability to Define and write detailed User Stories)

Banking domain experience essential

Expertise in Systems Design & Integration

Testing Certification advantageous

Process Mapping Techniques (data mapping)

Ability to write Java code advantageous

Strong SQL Skills

Strong knowledge of integration between systems (MQ, REST, SOAP, File)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

